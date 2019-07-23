Kareena Kapoor Khan is having family time in London and we are getting jealous of her fulfilling family goals with son Taimur Ali Khan. Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya are also in the country and they have a perfect day with kids. To join the craziness, Rannvijay Singha and Prianka Singha’s daughter Kainaat was also there and the three musketeers had their own playtime at Willows Activity Farm. Pictures and videos of Taimur, Inaaya and Kainaat are going viral as they hang around with farmyard animals, take part in adventure play, enjoy funfair rides and most funny thing- trying to milk a cow.

Priyanka Singha took to Instagram to share pictures from babies’ day out. She writes, “Old MacDonald had a farm … but we went to Willows instead 🙂🐄 One of the best day trips with the kids so far ❤️#willowsactivityfarm#mamas&babiesdayout #beautifulbritishcountryside🇬🇧 #inni#kai #tim #londonsummersSatnamwaheguruੴ 🙏🏻Mashallah 🙏🏻”.

Soha Ali Khan shared a few pics and captioned them as, “A day at the farm”.

Check pictures and videos:

The star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are in London for the shooting for their upcoming projects. While Saif started shooting for ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ in the London, Kareena shot for her part in ‘Angrezi Medium’ there.