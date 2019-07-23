There is no bigger fan following than the one enjoyed by the Pataudi kids especially Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan‘s little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu‘s bundle of joy Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. While the Pataudis have a blast in London, Soha and Kunal are making sure that fans are not left behind from participating in their moments of family fun. Flooding the Internet with latest updates, Soha’s recent picture from an animal farm in London shows paparazzi’s favourite kids, Taimur and Inaaya, hanging out together with their new friend and fans were left gushing.

In the shared picture, Inaaya was seen dressed in a typical pink while Taimur, hanging from the railing beside her, donned a typical blue. Both were seen intently looking at the pony ahead as if deep in a conversation with their new friend. The picture was captioned, “Hanging at the farm with #timandinni #willowsactivityfarm #londondiaries (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Hanging at the farm with #timandinni #willowsactivityfarm #londondiaries A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Jul 22, 2019 at 11:22am PDT

Earlier, Soha had shared a picture from London where Inaaya and Kunal can be seen chilling at a restaurant. Inaaya looked busy with her colouring until daddy Kunal interrupted for a pout picture. Holding her crayons in both her hands, Inaaya took a break from her artwork and pouted along with her daddy in an adorable way that was captured by Soha. Soha has flooded her Instagram with pictures of her London vacation. In one of the photos shared, Inaaya can be seen spending her Sunday relaxing in a park. In another, Inaaya reunites with her brother Taimur.

On the professional front, Kunal was last seen in Kalank with Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. He will next be seen in Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor.