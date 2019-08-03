Taimur Ali Khan is beating the heat in London by splashing and playing in the pool. Within just two years since birth, Tim Tim has become a star that is sufficient to brighten up any day. From playing with animals at the farm to honing the skills of badminton at his home, Taimur is becoming a pro after all. Forget about Kareena Kapoor Khan this time, Taimur is winning hearts of netizens with his adorable looks in the pool as he loves to be around water all the time.

In the pictures shared by one of the paps, Tim Tim is seen enjoying in the water, while his mommy is watching over him. Their pictures have gone viral on social media leaving netizens ‘awe-struck.’ In the stills, Taimur and Bebo can be seen conversing and sharing laughter.

Well, with such adorable pictures, we can surely trust Taimur to make mundane Saturday go crazy.

Take a look at the pictures below:

A few days ago, Taimur Ali Khan was seen having fun at the animal farm with Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Rannvijay’s daughter Kainaat Singh. It’s the expressions on Taimur’s face that have taken away all the attention. Taimur is seen staring at his little bestie with strange yet cute expressions as Kainaat is busy offering food to an animal.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is managing her work commitments like a robot. She is right now a judge on a dance based reality show, Dance India Dance 7. Meanwhile, she is also currently shooting for the upcoming film, Angrezi Medium, also starring Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan.