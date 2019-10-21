Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is undoubtedly one of the most loved and papped star kid in the industry. Every time he steps out with his parents or nanny, he is snapped by the paparazzi present there.

The baby Nawab has been under the glares of the media ever since he was born. From waving at the shutterbugs to correcting his name to now politely walking past them, Taimur has indeed come a long way with the paps already. Today, when Taimur stepped out to attend Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani’s daughter Radhya’s birthday party, he was snapped by a bunch of paps. They almost blocked the star kid’s way and then Bebo’s little man said ”Excuse Me” to make his way. Everyone present there were gushed over his cuteness.

Take a look at the video shared by Yogen Shah:

A few days ago, Saif Ali Khan revealed in an interview that how his little munchkin has learnt to say ‘no’ to the paps. Saif added that Taimur doesn’t enjoy the presence of the cameras as much as people believe he does. The doting father of three said his son has learnt to say ‘no pictures, please’ to the shutterbugs and he’s proud of that.

At Jio’s Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image Mela With Star 2019, Kareena revealed to Karan Johar how the tables have turned and now Taimur tells her, “Amma no more photos.”

Both Saif and Kareena are quite protective of their famous kid. In an interview earlier, both the parents maintained that they are not after anyone’s livelihood but they will always take a stand when it will come to protect their child against anything they think can harm him.