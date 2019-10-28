Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan has always been a media-friendly child. The star kid who has always waved at the media person and seen smiling and playing around with shutterbugs for happy pictures apparently got angry on seeing paparazzi on the day of Diwali.

When Taimur was recently papped out of the house with his mommy Kareena, masi Karisma Kapoor and nani Babita Kapoor, he did not seem like he was in a very happy mood. With crackers in his hands, he got so pissed off with paps that when they wished him happy Diwali, he shouted angrily and said ‘Noooo’. In the video, Kareena looks embarrassed and politely said his son to wish every Happy Diwali, to which Taimur again shouted ‘Nooo’.

In the video, Kareena Kapoor looked chic in a lilac salwar-suit. Taimur Ali Khan, while juggling with the box of crackers, was snapped wearing a cute white and pink kurta, paired with baby pyjamas.

Watch the viral video here:

A few days ago, Saif Ali Khan revealed in an interview that how his little munchkin has learnt to say ‘no’ to the paps. Saif added that Taimur doesn’t enjoy the presence of the cameras as much as people believe he does. The doting father of three said his son has learnt to say ‘no pictures, please’ to the shutterbugs and he’s proud of that.