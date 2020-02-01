Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh have released the first teaser of Takht. Sharing it on social media, the team announced Christmas 2021 as the release date. The clip that’s shared on Instagram shows a throne symbolising the history of India. The narration that goes in the background, in the voice of both Ranveer and Vicky Kaushal, talks about how love could have changed the Indian history as we know it today.

The shooting of the film begins in March this year and it prepares for release on December 24, 2021. Apart from Vicky and Ranveer, this Karan Johar directorial also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in important roles. While sharing the teaser on Instagram, both Ranveer and Karan wrote, “Presenting #TAKHT directed by Karan Johar. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar & Apoorva Mehta. Screenplay by Sumit Roy. Starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Releasing Christmas, 24.12.2021 Principal photography begins in March..#HirooYashJohar @karanjohar @apoorva1972 #SumitRoy #KareenaKapoorKhan @aliaabhatt @vickykaushal09 @bhumipednekar @janhvikapoor @anilskapoor @somenmishra @dharmamovies” (sic)

Takht is based on the Mughal era. Earlier, in his interview with Neha Dhupia, Karan had revealed that it’s the story about Mughal ruler Shahjahan’s two sons – Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh, and their tryst with the throne. Kareena is believed to be playing the role of Jahanara Begum – the first lady of the Mughal empire while Anil essays the role of the king Shahjahan.

With Takht, KJo is returning to direct a film after a hiatus of four years. His last directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil that hit the screens in the year 2016. This is also the first time that the director is venturing into the space of grand period dramas.