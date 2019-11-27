Tamil actor Bala Singh, who was admitted to a hospital in Chennai a few days ago, passed away in the wee hours on Wednesday, November 27. The actor was last seen in a small role in Tamil film Magamuni that features actor Arya in the lead role. He was admitted to a hospital in Chennai for food poisoning.

Bala worked in both Tamil and Malayalam film industries. He debuted in the industry with a Malayalam film in the year 1983 and then went on to do many Tami language films. His debut Tamil film was Avatharam that hit the screens in the year 1995. In his career of around 35 years, Bala worked in nearly 100 Tamil films. He was more popular for playing negative roles in his films.

Indian, Ullaasam, Dheena, Saamy, Pudhupttai, Simmarasi and Virumaandi among others are a few films in which Bala played notable roles. His popular Malayalam films include Kerala House Udan Vilpanakku and Mulla among others.

The actor’s mortals will be taken to his hometown Nagerkoil for final rites in the evening today. May his soul rest in peace!