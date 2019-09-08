Popular Tamil actor-director Rajashekhar passed away on Sunday at a hospital in Chennai due to ill health. The actor-director was one of the loved television figures and was 62 when he took his last breath at Ramachandra Hospital in Chennai.

Remembered for his performances in films like Oru Thalai Ragam, Palaivanacholai and Chinnapoove among others, Rajashekhar had debuted in the industry as a director. He was an alumnus of the Chennai film institute. He made his acting debut with Nizhalgal that was released in 1980 and was directed by Bharathirajaa. He was most popular for Tamil television series Saravanan Meenatchi that ran from the year 2011 to 2018 on STAR Vijay.

May his soul rest in peace!