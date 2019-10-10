After the success of Sacred Games, actor Saif Ali Khan has signed another web-series. This time, it’s a political drama titled Tandav by Ali Abbas Zafar and Saif plays the role of a politician. The actor revealed the news to Mid-Day in his latest interview and mentioned how excited he is to be a part of another web-series. Saif said it’s on the lines of American show House of Cards in which the dynamics of Indian politics, especially the relationship between Dalit politicians and UP cops is shown. The actor went on to reveal that his character in the series is a privileged politician who wants to be a Prime Minister.

Saif, who is credited to be a major part of India’s first original web-series on Netflix, was quoted saying, “It is a show based on politics and is set on a massive scale. I don’t want to use American examples, but it’s along the lines of House of Cards, set within the framework of Indian politics. The plot takes into account various factions like Dalit politics and UP cops, and the whole nexus between them.”

The actor called his character ‘Chanakya-like’ and revealed that he’s playing a youth leader. Talking about the reception to Sacred Games 2, Saif admitted that he found season one more interesting than the second season. The actor praised Kubbra Sait for playing a bold character like Cuckoo and delivering a performance that was never-seen-before on any medium across the world.

“I didn’t like the second season as much as the first. The first season was the most interesting thing I had ever seen on television from any country, especially Kubbra (Sait’s) Cuckoo track and how she went on to do frontal nudity. The love story between Ganesh Gaitonde and Cuckoo was phenomenal, as was the way sex was treated between them. For me, the way she played the character put the show into a league of its own,” the actor explained.

More details regarding the shoot timings and the rest of the cast members in the series are yet to be out. It will be interesting to see how Ali and Saif team up for a web-series.