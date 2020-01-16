After Uttar Pradesh, the Haryana government declared Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan starrer period-drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior tax-free in the state. The film is doing good business at the box office. The movie has earned over Rs 90.96 crore by the end of day 5 of its run.

The biographical period film, ‘Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior’ is based on the heroic saga of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s courageous and devoted commander Tanhaji Malusare. It shows Ajay Devgn essaying the role of Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare fighting for the principles ‘Bhagwa’ (saffron) flag and ‘Swaraj’ (home-rule) and ‘Satya’ (truth).

Kajol, who essays the role of the wife of Tanhaji, Savitribai Malusare, is shown as a strong character, who accompanies him in taking firm decisions. Saif Ali Khan, who plays the antagonist, comes out strong as Uday Bhan, a Rajput official, who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

The movie has received a lukewarm response from the critics. But the movie is being supported by the government. BJP members distributed free-tickets to the movie in Bhopal, MP. Now, Haryana government has followed the lead and declared the movie tax-free in the state.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior features Ajay Devgn in the titular role. The film is based on the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670. Tanhaji was the brave military leader in the Maratha empire under the leadership of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. As the legend has it, he represented the Marathas against Udaybhan Singh Rathod, the fort keeper appointed by Mughal General Jai Singh I to protect the fort of Kondhana. After a grave battle, even though the Marathas won, Tanhaji lost his life and Shivaji anointed him with the title of ‘Sinha’, meaning lion in Hindi and the fort was renamed as Sinhagad.