Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior earned Rs 8.17 crore on Monday, keeping the total Box Office collection at Rs 175.62 crore. The film has been widely appreciated for portraying an overdramatic sense of nationalism among the audience and that seems to have got translated into numbers very well. The Om Raut directorial opened the second week at Rs 10.06 crore and finished its second-weekend collection at Rs 48.54 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the film ‘unshakable’ despite it facing a major drop in the Monday collections. Tanhaji collected Rs 8.17 crore on its second Monday after earning Rs 22.12 crore on Sunday. The tweet read, “#Tanhaji is unshakable… Packs a solid number on [second] Mon… Crosses ₹ 175 cr… Sure to challenge *lifetime biz* of #GolmaalAgain… Rewriting record books in #Maharashtra… [Week 2] Fri 10.06 cr, Sat 16.36 cr, Sun 22.12 cr, Mon 8.17 cr. Total: ₹ 175.62 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

The collections of Tanhaji spiked up also because it was projected against Chhapaak as part of the anti-Deepika Padukone campaigns that ran on social media after the actor’s visit to Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University amid protests and unrest. Free tickets of Tanhaji were sold by various political leaders and the people supporting the right-wing to ensure that Chhapaak doesn’t get enough screens and importance in front of the Ajay Devgn starrer. The film has crossed the benchmark of Rs 175 crore at the Box Office and it will eventually cross Rs 200 crore in the coming days but not before getting some backlash for being Islamophobic and unfactual.

Interestingly, Saif Ali Khan, who plays the main antagonist in the film, himself accepted that his film tampered with the historic facts to impress the masses and sell ‘what runs’. In his latest interview, he said what it showed is not history and he regrets not speaking up earlier.