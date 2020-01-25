Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior crossed the benchmark of Rs 200 crore at the Box Office. The film collected Rs 5.38 crore on its third Friday, taking the 15-day total to Rs 202.38 crore. With this, the Om Raut directorial has also come very close to being the highest-grossing film of Ajay’s career.

The film is performing thunderously in the Maharashtra belt considering it’s the story of Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare who was a commander in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the latest Box Office figures of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior on Twitter and wrote, “#Tanhaji crosses ₹ 200 cr, shows no signs of fatigue… Continues to score, despite reduction of screens/shows + two prominent films hitting the marketplace… Will emerge #AjayDevgn’s highest grossing film today [Sat]… [Week 3] Fri 5.38 cr. Total: ₹ 202.83 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

After crossing Rs 50 crore within its first weekend, the film reached the benchmark of Rs 100 crore on its sixth day at the ticket window. It saw a major dip in its collection from Monday but that doesn’t seem to be affecting it much considering Maharashtra circuit has been adding well to the collections. Tanhaji also seems unaffected by the release of new films Street Dancer 3D and Panga. While the Varun Dhawan starrer collected Rs 10.36 crore on its first day, Panga earned Rs 2.70 crore. Both the films were expected to collect more numbers though.

Meanwhile, a great part of Tanhaji’s collection is due to the anti-Deepika Padukone campaigns that ran on social media after the actor visited Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University to express solidarity with the students who were attacked by masked people inside their university’s campus. As soon as the actor’s pictures surfaced on social media two days before the release of Chhapaak, several right-wing influencers panned down the film that gave an additional boost to Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

