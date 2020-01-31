Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has smashed a new record at the box office. The Om Raut-directorial is visibly crawled and is yet to enter the coveted Rs 250 crore club. Minting a total of Rs 237.87 crore so far, the war drama has emerged as Ajay’s highest grosser. In Mumbai, Tanhaji has emerged as the highest Hindi film earner in Mumbai, earning around Rs 117 crore in the financial capital. With this, Tanhaji has beaten blockbusters like Dangal, PK and Tiger Zinda Hai to reach achieve this milestone.

The film is performing thunderously in the Maharashtra belt considering it’s the story of Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare who was a commander in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the latest Box Office figures of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior on Instagram and wrote, “#Tanhaji is phenomenal in Week 3… Eats into the biz of #StreetDancer3D and #Panga, both… Should hit ₹ 250 cr in Week 4… [Week 3] Fri 5.38 cr, Sat 9.52 cr, Sun 12.58 cr, Mon 4.03 cr, Tue 3.22 cr, Wed 2.92 cr, Thu 2.77 cr. Total: ₹ 237.87 cr. #India biz. #Tanhaji biz at a glance… Week 1: ₹ 118.91 cr.. Week 2: ₹ 78.54 cr.. Week 3: ₹ 40.42 cr..Total: ₹ 237.87 cr.. #India biz. SUPER-HIT.”.

#Tanhaji biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 118.91 cr

Week 2: ₹ 78.54 cr

Week 3: ₹ 40.42 cr

Total: ₹ 237.87 cr#India biz.

SUPER-HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 31, 2020



Tanhaji is also not far behind the 2019-release Uri: The Surgical Strike‘s earnings. The film is close to beat Vicky Kaushal’s Uri in terms of box office earnings. The film holds a recorded lifetime collection at Rs 245.36 crore.

Meanwhile, a great part of Tanhaji’s collection is due to the anti-Deepika Padukone campaigns that ran on social media after the actor visited Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University to express solidarity with the students who were attacked by masked people inside their university’s campus. As soon as the actor’s pictures surfaced on social media two days before the release of Chhapaak, several right-wing influencers panned down the film that gave an additional boost to Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.