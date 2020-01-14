Ajay Devgn and Kajol starrer period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior received all the love from the audience at the Box Office. After its four-day run at the ticket window, this Om Raut directorial stands at Rs 75.68 crore. The film is performing well on screens and has benefitted greatly from the anti-Deepika Padukone and anti-Chhapaak social media campaigns that ran on social media against the Meghna Gulzar directorial. As opposed to Tanhaji, Deepika Padukone’s film received wide appreciation from both the critics and the audience alike and yet the Ajay starrer seems to be the top word around for reasons known to all.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior opened to Rs 15.10 crore on Friday. It then went on to collect Rs 61.93 crore in its first weekend at the Box Office. The film earned Rs 13.75 crore on its first Monday. It as registered a good business that doesn’t seem to go down anytime soon. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh remarked that the film is expected to reach the benchmark of Rs 100 crore within its first week itself. His Twitter post read, “#Tanhaji is unstoppable on Day 4… Collects in double digits, despite lower ticket rates at multiplexes on weekdays… Day 4 numbers are better than Day 1 at several centres… Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.26 cr, Mon 13.75 cr. Total: ₹ 75.68 cr. #India biz. 👍👍” (sic)

Tanhaji is the story of one of the most celebrated Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare who was the milltary assistant in the army of Maratha king Shivaji. Ajay Devgn plays the titular role in the film while Kajol plays the role of his wife. Actor Sharad Kelkar is seen as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj while Saif Ali Khan plays the main antagonist, Udaybhan Singh Rathod, who was the fort-keeper at Kondhana under the army of the Mughals.

The film is growing in business and is expected to achieve more in the coming days. Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.