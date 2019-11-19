The makers of Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior have released the trailer of the film. Featuring Ajay in the titular role, the film is a glorious depiction of the Battle of Sinhagad that was fought between Maratha army of Shivaji Maharaj led by commander Tanaji Malusare and Udaybhan Rathod who was the fortkeeper under Mughal Army Chief Jai Singh I.

Directed by Om Raut, the film depicts one of the most celebrated incidents from the Maratha history that happened on February 4, 1670. The trailer of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior shows Ajay in a larger-than-life avatar dedicating himself to the Maratha empire and their one collective aim: Purna Swaraj (complete independence). Ajay’s Marathi accent and the valour with which he adorns the warrior look seem impressive. Joining him in the cast is Kajol, who plays the role of Tanaji’s wife Savitri Bai. Saif Ali Khan plays the main antagonist and has been shown as an exemplary brave warrior from the Mughal army.

The trailer promises grandeur, stunning visuals, a lot of action and a story showing ‘The Surgical Strike That Shook The Mughal Empire’. The background music further contributes to making it more intriguing. Watch the trailer of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior here:

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is Ajay’s one of the most ambitious projects to date. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. It is set for release on January 10 next year.

About Battle of Sinhagad:

The Battle of Sinhagad is considered one of the most celebrated chapters in the history of the Maratha empire. Tanaji Malusare, who was the commander in the Maratha army of Shivaji Maharaj, moved to Sinhagad (then Kondhana) to win over the fort from the Mughals. Udaybhan Rathod was deployed as the fortkeeper by Mughal Army Chief Jai Singh I. It is believed that since the fort was situated at a steep cliff located at an unprecedented height, it was difficult for the Marathas to climb up the wall. However, Tanaji cracked a solution and used monitor lizards to scale the wall with its claws. Tanaji and his army attached ropes to lizards and with that, they successfully scaled over the wall at night.

It is also believed that Tanaji wrapped his arm in his turban cloth and used it as a shield against Udaybhan to ward the attacks. Tanaji later lost his life which was avenged by Shelar Mama by killing Udaybhan. The fort was captured and Shivaji Maharaj constructed Tanaji’s statue calling him ‘Sinh’ (lion). He also renamed Kondhana as Sinhagad (the place of lion).