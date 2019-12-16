The makers of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior have released another trailer starring Ajay Devgn in the titular role – Tanaji Malusare – Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji’s general and Saif Ali Khan as Uday Bhan (Rajput fort-keeper). At 2.0 version of Tanhaji trailer gives a better peek into the storyline of the film.

In this video, we can see Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn’s characters engage in a sword fight. The movie promises thrilling action sequences, beautiful sets and costumes in the style of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. The film also features Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar and Luke Kenny among others insignificant parts.

The new trailer also brings alive pages of Maratha history from before the Battle Of Sinhagad was fought. It has powerful glimpses of Sharad Kelkar, who has been cast as Chatrapati Shivaji. Kajol will be seen as Tanaji’s wife Savitribai Malusare, who finds herself fraught between being a loving mother and the feisty wife of a warrior.

Watch the trailer here:

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is based on the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670. Tanaji was the brave military leader in the Maratha empire under the leadership of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. As the legend has it, he represented the Marathas against Udaybhan Singh Rathod, the fort keeper appointed by Mughal General Jai Singh I to protect the fort of Kondhana. After a grave battle, even though the Marathas won, Tanaji lost his life and Shivaji anointed him with the title of ‘Sinha’, meaning lion in Hindi, and the fort was renamed as Sinhagad.

The film is releasing worldwide on January 10, 2020. The film will clash at the box office with Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak and Rajinikanth’s Darbar on the same day.

Produced by Ajay Devgn’s ADF and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, the film is directed by Om Raut.