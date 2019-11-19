Actor Tanushree Dutta, who’s considered the flag bearer of the #MeToo movement in India, has spoken out on the entire sexual harassment matter involving the reinstating of music composer Anu Malik on Indian Idol 10. The actor talked to a daily in her latest interview and called out Sony TV for conveniently choosing to ignore the voices of many women accusing Malik of sexual harassment including popular singers Shweta Pandit and Neha Bhasin.

The actor talked to Mid-Day and also slammed singer Neha Kakkar who co-judges the show with Malik and Vishal Dadlani. In one of the episodes on the show, a self-acclaimed fan forcibly kissed her on the stage leaving everyone shocked. He was later bashed by both Dadlani and Malik and was asked to leave. Tanushree mentioned the same incident in her statement and questioned why Neha decided to not speak out against the man or press charges on the channel for promoting their show by showing harassment done to her. She went on to say that it’s a shame to see a woman supporting an accused on a show.

Tanushree was quoted saying, “She might have got a taste of what it feels like to be harassed when a contestant forcibly kissed her on the show. It was cringeworthy to watch a female celebrity being mauled like that on TV.” Slamming the channel for having Malik back on board to judge the latest season of the popular singing reality show, Tanushree said Sony is supposed to be a family-friendly channel, however, they have damaged their own image by allowing a person, who’s accused of sexual misconduct by many women, on their show. She added that the women who have come forward to speak out are legit celebrities and need no popularity by using his name. She questioned, “Are TRPs more important than human values? Shouldn’t people who misbehave be held accountable for their deeds.”

Earlier, Malik took to social media to deny all the accusations made against him saying he is a father of two daughters and he can’t even imagine harassing someone let alone do it. The singer also questioned the women for not speaking out before and why no legal claims have been made in the matter. Saying that his ‘silence’ has been misconstrued as his ‘weakness’, Malik also claimed that his family is suffering each day due to the allegations and he has lost out on work.