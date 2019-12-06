Actor Tanushree Dutta filed a petition before a court in Mumbai to oppose the B summary report filed by the Mumbai police in her case against actor Nana Patekar. The actor’s lawyer Nitin Satpute filed a petition demanding a contempt proceeding against the investigating officer before a metropolitan magistrate’s court in Andheri. The petition requests the court to take action against the officer for filing a false report by asking the Anti-Corruption Bureau to register a case against him. The petition further demands that a narco-analysis should be done on all the accused and the investigating officer in the case, along with a request to hand over the case to the Crime Branch of Mumbai police.

Mumbai police had filed a B summary report in the case earlier. This means that the police could not find any evidence to support Tanushree’s claims in the case to file a charge sheet. The report was filed in July after the actor officially filed a police complaint against Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya and two more, accusing Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of the movie Horn OK Pleasss in the year 2008.

In October 2018, when Tanushree brought the issue of sexual harassment back after 10 years, she was regarded as the torch-bearer of India’s #MeToo movement. She claimed that Patekar touched her inappropriately while shooting for a song which was supposed to be her solo dance number. She also accused him of threatening her and her family by sending goons to attack her car.