Being a celebrity is no walk in the park, especially in the era of social media. Like every other Bollywood celebrity, Tara Sutaria who shot to fame with her roles in films such as Student of the Year 2 and Marjaavan, has been at the receiving end of vicious trolling. She has also been a target for a number of trolls on social media. She has often been subject to high levels of negativity from audiences commenting on her clothes or her personal habits. Be it her sizzling saree on Diwali or her tube top with skirt combo for Marjaavaan promotions, Tara received immensely nasty comments for her dressing style.

Speaking to Mid-day, Tara opened up about the pitfalls of being a star and also spoke about the nasty comments by people. The Marjaavaan star mentioned that sometimes the comments by trolls can be really nasty. However, she mentioned that since she has chosen to be in the public eye, this is a part of life now for Tara. The Marjaavaan star laughed and mentioned that her parents end up reading all the comments on social media and have a good laugh later about it.

Her latest outing Marjaavaan has been leaked online by piracy site Tamilrockers on day one of the release. The Milap Zaveri film is an action entertainment film and has received good reviews so far. The audience has applauded Tara Sutaria and Ritesh Deshmukh’s acting. However, the leakage of the film might affect the film’s box office collection.