Comedy Circus fame Siddharth Sagar and television actor Subuhi Joshi have called off their engagement after later accused the comedian of the domestic violence. Though Subuhi accused him of the physical abuse, Siddharth claims that the break up is due to incompatibility. Subuhi talked to Times of India and said, “When we separated in 2016, he blamed his mother for it. However, she wasn’t entirely responsible for what happened; I realised it only after staying with him post our engagement. The problem is with his attitude and behaviour, but I did try my best to save the relationship. I have seen his dark side; he loses his cool over petty issues and can get violent. Woh haath uthaata hai aur cheezein phekta hai. He was disturbed as he was going through a financial crunch. Besides fighting verbally, he would often raise his hand on me. In March, I called the cops after he hit me. I was taken to the hospital for a medical check-up and on our way to the police station, he kept crying saying, ‘Mujhse galti ho gayi, maaf kar de. I’ll never repeat it’. After seeing him cry, I told the cops to let him go. In hindsight, I feel that I made a huge mistake. He should have been behind bars.”

She further claims, “I would have liked to end this relationship on a cordial note, but Sidharth is an escapist. When he doesn’t want to face something, he runs away from it. This is exactly what he did with his mother. Now, he has disappeared on me. A few weeks ago, I messaged him about his creditors coming to my home, after which he blocked me on his phone and social media handles. His important documents also bear my residential address and I don’t want to take his responsibility now.”

However, Siddharth has a totally different take on the break-up with Subuhi. He told TOI, “Subuhi and I are no longer together, we have called off our engagement. We had parted ways in 2016, because of my mother, as she wasn’t in favour of this relationship. However, Subuhi reconnected with me last year, and we got back together. Everything was going good, but then compatibility issues cropped up. We called off our engagement two-and-a-half months ago. Things were fine between us till the time I was working and making money. I feel that problems cropped up after I faced a financial crisis. Your state of mind changes when you are not working, and I was troubled at that time. We were having a lot of fights and I felt it was better to end the relationship.”

Last year, Siddharth was making headlines for missing for four months. People found out about the comedian going missing when Somi Saxena who is reportedly Siddharth’s close friend revealed that he has been missing for a while now and was last seen in November. Soon after that, he posted a video declaring that he is suffering from depression due to the public fallout with his mother.

In the video, he has also revealed that he had gone through a lot and has been harassed mentally. The comedian has concluded by saying that now he is safe and will reveal about the whole story as he plans to talk to the media in the next one or two days.