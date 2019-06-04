Earlier, we have reported that Karan Singh Grover will not be playing the role of Mr Rishabh Bajaj on Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Resting to all the speculations, it has now been confirmed that he will be making a comeback on television with the show with the iconic character. A source close to the production team of the show has confirmed to Pinkvilla that he has been finalised to play the role and will be shooting for the introductory promo on Thursday. The latter part of the introduction will be shot in Switzerland where the whole team including Erica Fernandez will be flying by the mid of June.

The source told Pinkvilla, “The first promo announcing Mr Bajaj’s entry is already out and if all goes well, KSG will be shooting for his introductory promo on Thursday. Following which, the team including Erica Fernandes will be flying to Switzerland where the latter part of Bajaj’s introduction will be shot. The visas for the said names and team is already in place and they are expected to fly by June 20th.”

Mr Rishabh Bajaj will be making an entry on the show by the end of the month.

Finally when it seemed like nothing will come between #AnuPre, get ready for the most awaited arrival of Mr. Bajaj!#KasautiiZindagiiKay, Mon-Fri at 8pm only on StarPlus and HotStar: https://t.co/Y0g4uegfIO@LaghateParth @IamEJF pic.twitter.com/4f77xUWI9i — StarPlus (@StarPlus) June 3, 2019

Earlier, Ekta Kapoor took to the social media to post a video of Ronit Roy (Mr Bajaj) and Shweta Tiwari (Prerna) from the original show. The caption reads, “The time has come! To say bye to @ronitboseroy as d iconic mr bajaj ! N d search for d new one@begins! I have cast ( n not ‘ casted’As someone told me) Ronit in many roles but this remains our most iconic one together @iam_ejf @the_parthsamthaan @realhinakhan @poojabanerjeee @subhavi all have been perfect as anurag Prerna komo Nivi .. willl bajaj match up( hmmmm).”

Karan Singh Grover earlier played the role of Prerna’s son-in-law in the original Kasautii Zindagii Kay.