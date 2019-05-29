Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is atop of the TRP charts, thanks to the expose of Komolika’s evil plans and Prerna-Anurag brewing romance. The show has already introduced the character of Mr Rishabh Bajaj through the latest conversation between Prerna-Anurag and now fans are eagerly waiting for who will be playing the iconic role. Earlier, rumours suggested that Karan Singh Grover is being considered to play the role. However, a source close to the production has revealed that he will not be playing the part.

A source close to production house told Pinkvilla, “Karan Singh Grover is no longer being considered for the character of Mr Bajaj by Balaji Telefilms as a source tells us that some rushes of his new show were seen by the creators and they realised that he would not be able to do justice to the role of Mr Bajaj. The reason being that he would look too old opposite the main lead, Erica Fernandes and have hence decided to go ahead and keep their search on for the new Mr Bajaj.”

Another source has informed the entertainment portal, “Karan hadn’t signed the contract with the production house till date. They kept waiting for it given the initial plan was to introduce the character sooner but the delay from his side is making the makers think again.”

Earlier, Ekta Kapoor took to the social media to poat a video of Ronit Roy (Mr Bajaj) and Shweta Tiwari (Prerna) from the original show. The caption reads, “The time has come ! To say bye to @ronitboseroy as d iconic mr bajaj ! N d search for d new one@begins! I have cast ( n not ‘ casted’As someone told me) Ronit in many roles but this remains our most iconic one together @iam_ejf @the_parthsamthaan @realhinakhan @poojabanerjeee @subhavi all have been perfect as anurag Prerna komo Nivi .. willl bajaj match up( hmmmm).”

Karan Singh Grover earlier played the role of Prerna’s son-in-law in the original Kasautii Zindagii Kay.