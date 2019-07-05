Popular Telugu actor Allu Arjun has recently shared a series of pictures of his new, highly sophisticated and upgraded vanity van named ‘Falcon’ which is more like a paradise of worth Rs 7 crore. The actor, who is known for his performances in films like Sarrainodu, Yevadu and Vedam among others, has designed with designers in Mumbai to give his bus a total makeover.
“Every time I buy something big in my life, there is only one thought in my mind. People have showered so much love; it’s the power of their love that I am being able to buy all this. Gratitude forever. Thank you all. It’s my vanity van, FALCON,” Arjun tweeted along with some pictures of the vanity van.
Take a look at the pictures below:
Arjun is currently busy shooting for filmmaker Trivikram’s yet-untitled Telugu film, which also stars Pooja Hegde and Tabu in crucial roles.
This is Arjun’s third film with Trivikram after “Julayi” and “S/O Sathyamurthy”.
Arjun has two more films in the pipeline. He has a yet-untitled film with director Sukumar and another titled “Icon” with director Venu Sri Ram.