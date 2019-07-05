Popular Telugu actor Allu Arjun has recently shared a series of pictures of his new, highly sophisticated and upgraded vanity van named ‘Falcon’ which is more like a paradise of worth Rs 7 crore. The actor, who is known for his performances in films like Sarrainodu, Yevadu and Vedam among others, has designed with designers in Mumbai to give his bus a total makeover.

“Every time I buy something big in my life, there is only one thought in my mind. People have showered so much love; it’s the power of their love that I am being able to buy all this. Gratitude forever. Thank you all. It’s my vanity van, FALCON,” Arjun tweeted along with some pictures of the vanity van.

Take a look at the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram It’s Sexy & I Love it 🖤 #AAFALCON A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline) on Jul 4, 2019 at 11:39pm PDT



Arjun is currently busy shooting for filmmaker Trivikram’s yet-untitled Telugu film, which also stars Pooja Hegde and Tabu in crucial roles.

This is Arjun’s third film with Trivikram after “Julayi” and “S/O Sathyamurthy”.

Arjun has two more films in the pipeline. He has a yet-untitled film with director Sukumar and another titled “Icon” with director Venu Sri Ram.