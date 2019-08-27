Popular south hero Allu Arjun loves lavish cars and his love for big toys is increasing every day. After gifting himself a fancy and luxurious vanity van ‘Falcon’ whopping Rs 7 crore, the actor’s latest ride is the latest model of Range Rover Luxury SUV in black colour for an approx of Rs 2.3 crore.

Allu Arjun took to social media and shared pictures of his new, highly sophisticated and extravagant car with his fans. In the post, he described his madness for cars. “New Car in the House. I named him BEAST. Every time I buy something… there is only one thing on my mind. Gratitude[sic],”Arjun captioned along with a picture of his new car.

Take a look at Allu Arjun’s new car:



As per the reports, the Range Rover – a range-topping SUV from Land Rover – is available in a wide range of variants, in both petrol and diesel. The most popular trims are the ones equipped with the 3 litres, V6 turbo diesel engine. Range Rover also sells this SUV with a 5-litre V8 supercharged petrol engine. Prices start from Rs. 2.14 crores, on-road Delhi, for the base diesel model, and go all the way up to Rs. 4.64 crores for the high-performance SV Autobiography long-wheelbase trim.

Take a look at Allu Arjun’s vanity van:

On the work front, Allu Arjun also is trying for pan India appeal for his upcoming film Icon. The stylish star is bowled over by the script of Icon narrated by director Sriram Venu of MLA fame. Arjun has collaborated with Trivikram Srinivas yet again for his next which will be his 19th movie. The shooting of the film has already begun in Hyderabad and the makers recently shot in Kakinada with Allu Arjun. The film has been titled Ala Vaikuntapuramlo.