Hyderabad: Famous Telugu actor Rajasekhar had a narrow escape after his car met with an accident at Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road near Pedda Golconda.

The incident occurred around 3 am on Wednesday when the actor was returning home from Ramoji Film City in a Mercedes Benz SUV. Reportedly, the actor was driving the car at a high speed when it lost control and crashed into a road median.

Luckily, the air balloons in the car which opened up provided a cushion and he escaped with minor injuries on his face. However, the front portion of the car was severely damaged. Meanwhile, some passengers in a car passing by rushed to the place of accident and recognized him. They pulled him out of the wind shield of the car and brought him to safety.

In a statement, the actor said, “I was driving myself. Near Appa Junction, my car rammed in. Some people who were traveling on the same road came to me and brought out me from the car. I took their phone and called the police and my wife. No injuries happened to me. My wife came and picked me. I am perfectly alright.”

The actor is currently recuperating from the accident and resting at his home.

Notably, bottle of liquor was found in his car, giving way to suspicion that he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Incidentally, Rajasekhar had met with an accident previously in 2017 as well, where the actor’s car collided with builder Rami Reddy’s car. Reddy had then lodged a complaint with police and insisted that Rajasekhar should undergo breath analyser test as he himself was driving the car.