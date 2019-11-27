Popular Telugu actor Sampoornesh Babu met with an accident in Siddipet town in Telangana. The actor, who’s popular for his comedy roles in films, was driving along with his family when a local state bus collided with the car.

The accident took place on Wednesday at around 11: 30 am. The actor and his family members were found with severe injuries when the local residents rushed to the accident area and took him and others to a nearby hospital.

Various reports suggest that the actor’s car was found completely damaged in the accident and the residents called the police who have started the investigation the case. The driver of the bus has been arrested and further probe is underway.

It was only on Tuesday, November 26, that the news of another accident involving an RTC bus was surfaced. A software engineer was killed in the accident.