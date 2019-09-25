Popular Telugu comedian Venu Madhav, who starred in over 150 films, breathed his last on Wednesday at a private hospital in Secundrabad. The 39-year-old succumbed to kidney-related ailments. His condition worsened on September 24 and was rushed to the hospital and was put on a ventilator.

According to reports, Madhav was undergoing treatment at Yashoda Hospital for two weeks and was discharged on Sunday. He was reportedly advised to undergo kidney transplantation.

“He was discharged on Sunday, but his family brought him back on Tuesday afternoon after his condition worsened. He was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit and was put on life support. He passed away around 12.20 on Wednesday,” a source at the hospital told IANS.

He went on to star in several popular Telugu films including Master, Tholi Prema, Nuvve Nuvve, Yuvaraju, Dil, aceSimhadri and Arya.

Tollywood is shocked at the sudden demise of the actor at a young age and have been pouring their tributes on social media.

In 2016, Madhav made his last screen appearance in Dr. Paramanandaiah Students. Over the past couple of years, he was down on health and rarely made a public appearance.

Madhav even dabbled in politics for a while. He campaigned for Telugu Desam Party in recent elections.

Born in Suryapet, Madhav began his career as a mimicry artiste. Recognised by for talent to mimic any voice and a great humour sense, he made his acting debut with the 1996 Telugu film Samapradayam.