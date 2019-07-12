Telugu superstar Ram Charan announced his entry to Instagram, the Facebook-owned photo and video sharing app. He took Rana Daggubati‘s account to share the good news and entered with a video. With the pool video, he added some heat on your feed. “Hey guys, I’m finally debuting on Instagram. It is going to be amazing connectivity on this new platform. It is new for me, I’m going to have so much fun. It is going to be mad,” the actor says in the video. Rana on the other side wrote, “Enter the dragon!! Welcome to Insta brotherman!! @alwaysramcharan”.

Ram Charan’s display picture has an intense side-profile look of himself. While his first post was dedicated to his mother. “Somethings never change !! Dedicating my first post to u. Love u Amma. #mamasboy #forever,” he captioned the collage featuring two photos of him with his mother – one recent and the other from his childhood days.

Take a look at the cute picture:

Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni also welcomed her husband on Instagram in the sweetest way possible by sharing the same pool video. Upasana wrote: “Finally he made it. Ram Charan on Instagram. Its gonna be mad.” The video received over 3 lakh likes within a few hours. Kiara Advani, who co-starred with Ram Charan in the Telugu film Vinaya Vidheya Rama, commented: “Slow claps.”



On the work front, Ram Charan will be seen in SS Rajamouli‘s RRR along with Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR. As reported by Mumbai Mirror, the big action drama features Alia as the central female lead. She is romantically paired opposite Ram Charan and the duo will shoot for their scenes in next few months.