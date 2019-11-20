Actor Sushmita Sen celebrated her 44th birthday on November 19. It was a cozy family celebration for the former Miss Universe who got a surprise birthday party from her boyfriend Rohman Shawl, kids Renee and Alisah, and a few close friends. Sushmita took to Instagram to reveal how beautiful it was to see her loved ones around on her special day taking efforts to make her feel the best.

The actor posted a few video clips on Instagram revealing how she was totally stunned to see the terrace of her residence decorated with lights, candles and all other wonderful things. Sushmita’s post radiated love and pure emotions. In the video that she posted, she was seen cutting her cute birthday cake with Rohman and the two angels of her life.

Sushmita thanked her fans and the All Mighty for showering her with best wishes and blessing her with people who love her dearly. A part of the caption on her post read, “What a magical #birthday EVERYTHING I COULD’VE WISHED FOR & MORE❤️❤️❤️😁💃🏻🌈 Thank you jaan @rohmanshawl for this ALL HEART Birthday Surprise!!! I love you😍💋Everyone acted sooooo well…I really had no idea!!!😅👏 And there it was…a magical terrace with lights, balloons, tent, yummy cake & heartfelt notes suspended all over…” (sic)

Sushmita looked like the happiest woman in the world when she was being pampered by her family members. The videos show how lucky the actor is to have got so much love in her life. Check out her post here:

Earlier, her boyfriend Rohman Shawl made a birthday special post for Sushmita on Instagram. Sharing a never-before-seen picture of the actor, Rohman wrote a beautiful birthday note thanking her for being a part of his life. He thanked God for blessing him with the entire universe in the form of his lady love. A part of the caption on Rohman’s post read, “My gorgeous woman, you make me want to be a better MAN each and every day of my life !! .

Ab isse zyada Khuda se aur kya mangu,usne toh puri kaainaat se mujhe nawaaza hain ! ❤️” (sic). Check the entire post here:

Sushmita is not just considered one of the most gorgeous faces of the film industry, but she’s also highly regarded as the woman who lives life on her own terms. The actor is respected for her life choices and for always speaking her mind without mincing her words.