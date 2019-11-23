The first look of Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi – the biopic of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa is out. Team Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to share the look “The legend we know, but the story that is yet to be told! Presenting #KanganaRanaut, in & as #Thalaivi. A film by #Vijay, arriving in cinemas on 26th June 2020 @KanganaTeam @vishinduri @ShaaileshRSingh @BrindaPrasad1 @KarmaMediaEnt @TSeries @vibri_media”. Kangana, who plays the role of Jayalalithaa, indeed looks unrecognizable in the motion poster and while fans of the actor didn’t like it.

Twitterati is divided in their opinion and some of them are trolling the prosthetics that have gone into transforming Kangana into Jayalalithaa. However, a few of them are excited to watch the actor as Jayalalithaa. Hardcore fans expect the actor to win a fourth National Award for her starring role in the film, which is scheduled to release on June 26 2020, but many others on social media were far from impressed.

Watch the motion poster here:

While many social media addicts dismissed the poster merely with LOL emojis, others were more expressive with words. “Lmao this looks so freaking fake,” wrote one user. “She neither looks Kangana nor Jayalalitha”, said another user.

Another user was reminded of Anil Kapoor’s bodysuit-ridden obese man look in “Badhai Ho Badhai”, “That’s anil kapoor from badhai ho badhai.” Still another user tweeted: “Kangana looking hilarious with 1 kg make-up.”

Many hoped Kangana would make up with her acting where the make-up and prosthetics department have struggled. “Make-up achcha nahi kia. Baaki acting will be the key. She is my favourite. So hope other posters will do justice,” wrote a fan.

“No doubt about her acting skills but her makeup looks like Chachi 420!” tweeted another fan.

Thalaivi is helmed by AL Vijay and jointly produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh. Thalaivi will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.