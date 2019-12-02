The power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ are celebrating their first wedding anniversary and their social media posts for each other is full of gratitude and love. Sharing pictures from their wedding, their posts will definitely make you go ‘aww’. On Monday morning, PeeCee took to social media to share a video which depicts their love and bond as they hold each other’s hand during their wedding ceremony.

PeeCee wrote, “My promise. Then..today.. forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion.. all in the same moment…thank you for finding me..Happy First wedding anniversary Husband.. @nickjonas And Thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed. (sic)”

My promise. Then..today.. forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion.. all in the same moment…thank you for finding me..Happy First wedding anniversary Husband.. @nickjonas ❤️💋 And Thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed. pic.twitter.com/UZgnYQZlVx — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 1, 2019

She has uploaded another picture from their Indian and Christian wedding. Sharing the photos, she left a heart emoticon.



Meanwhile, Nick Jonas shared an equally adorable picture from their Christian wedding where they say ‘I Do’. Taking to social media, he wrote, “One year ago today we said forever. Well forever isn’t nearly long enough. I love you with all my heart. Happy anniversary.”



On Sunday, Priyanka’s brother posted a special anniversary post wishing the couple. He wrote, “”One year has come and gone so quickly and so smoothly. Wish you guys a very happy anniversary and many more moments to be made in this wonderful journey together. I love you both and wish you infinite happiness. Happy anniversary Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Much love to you both. (sic)”



Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan On December 1 and December 2, 2018. The couple later hosted a lavish reception in Delhi and Mumbai. They met during Met Gala 2017 and soon fell in love.