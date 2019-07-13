Parineeti Chopra has a lot of films in her kitty. In a few days, her film Jabariya Jodi will hit theatres. She will also be seen in the remake of The Girl On The Train and Saina Nehwal biopic. Parineeti is now changing her hair colour for The Girl on The Train.

Parineeti took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself from her salon session and captioned it, “Changing hair colour peeeeeeps!🍫 Time to become the #GirlOnTheTrain ( and Kanta is really hassled about the state of my hair🤣).”

Earlier, she took to Instagram to share a picture of her film’s script along with a coffee mug which was gifted to her 7 years back by Sahaj Chopra. on Instagram revealing that she has started preparing for it. She captioned the image as, “Prep 📚 #GirlOnTheTrain (Also meet my 7 yr old coffee mug that I cannot live without! I use it everyday. Take it everywhere. It was @thisissahajchopra‘s first ever gift to me so its super super special.)

She is currently gearing up for the release of Jabariya Jodi where she will be seen with actor Sidharth Malhotra. The film is slated to release on August 2. Directed by Prashant Singh, Jabariya Jodi is based on ‘Pakadwa Vivah’ (forced marriage), which was once rampant in Bihar.