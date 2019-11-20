Actor Vicky Kaushal and director Aditya Dhar are finally collaborating on their next film titled The Immortal Ashwatthama. The film is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala who also backed their previous successful film Uri: The Surgical Strike. The news was revealed by a daily in which Aditya talked about the project and said it’s mounted on a big scale and features Vicky in a never-seen-before role.

Aditya talked to Mumbai Mirror in his latest interview and revealed it’s a superhero film that is going on the floors in mid-2020 and will be shot entirely in a start-to-finish schedule. The Immortal Ashwatthama will be shot at Greenland, Tokyo, New Zealand and Namibia after which it will be treated for the VFX in the US.

Aditya revealed that he had conceived the idea of making a film on one of the most mysterious mythological characters from Mahabharata quite long back. However, it was only two days before the release of Uri: The Surgical Strike that he narrated the story to Vicky and Ronnie and the team got ready to work on another project instantly. Aditya, who recently received National Award for the Best Director, added that Vicky is going to gain a lot of weight that he will subsequently shed later for his role in the film. “His look will come as a complete surprise to all,” he said.

He recalled the time when he had written The Immortal Ashwatthama and never thought he would be making it on such a big level as his second film. Aditya said he was supposed to make his directorial debut in Bollywood since 2009. Later, the opportunities of direction came and left again in 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2016. Aditya revealed he kept himself sane throughout this time when nothing was working for him by writing more and more films and eventually believing that the tables will turn someday and he will be able to make them all.

Talking about making a film on Ashwatthama, Aditya said he liked the idea of exploring a flawed character who is not written much about even in Mahabharata. He added that the power, mystery, ego and arrogance that defined this character are unprecedented and he wanted to go into this territory with his own contemporary analysis.

The director is soon going to receive his first National Award and Aditya said he feels happy when he realises that he is going to see that National Award Certificate hanging on his living room wall after twenty years from now and that is going to put a smile on his face.

