There has been a lot of news and promotions surrounding the release of Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar’s film that is The Sky is Pink Box. The film revolves around the story of the Chaudhary family, whose youngest daughter Aisha has become a victim of pulmonary fibrosis. This disease hardens the tissues of her lungs and that occurs when lung tissue becomes damaged and scarred, thus making it difficult to even do daily activities like walking, climbing or simply breathing. However, throughout Aisha’s illness, she held her head up high and decided to be happy in whatever life she is left with.

The Sky is Pink finally released on Friday (October), registering PeeCee back in the business. She was last seen in 2015’s Bajirao Mastani as Kashibai. The Sky is Pink opened on a dry note at the theatres with earning just Rs 2.50 crore on Day 1. This also means that the weekend will be crucial for the film. Though it bettered its box office numbers on Saturday, by an expected collection of Rs 4-5 crore.

The major reason for The Sky is Pink’s dull start is – big Bollywood release War. Tiger Shroff-Hrithik Roshan’s film has proven to be quite the juggernaut at the ticket counter.

Netizens’ reaction to The Sky is Pink is very much in favour of the film. Many of the fans shared their take on the film and therefore it received massive praise and high five from the audience.

Apart from PeeCee and Farhan, The Sky is Pink also stars Zaira Wasim and Rohit Suresh Saraf. The film is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapoor, Priyanka and Madhu Chopra, Ronnie Screwvala and Kilian Kerwin. It is directed by Shonali Bose of Margarita with Straw fame.