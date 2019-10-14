Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar‘s latest outing, ‘The Sky Is Pink‘, which released this Friday, has had a disappointing start at the box office, despite positive reviews and the film festival buzz. The film faced tough competition from Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s ‘War’ and Joaquin Phoenix-starrer ‘Joker’. ‘The Sky Is Pink had managed to earn a meager Rs 2.50 crore on its first day. However, the film picked up its pace during the weekend, raking in Rs 4 crore on Saturday (12 October) and Rs 4.20 crore on Sunday (13 October).

The movie, which also stars Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf, managed to rake in a total of Rs. 10.70 crore in its first weekend. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the movie on his Twitter handle.

“#TheSkyIsPink is dull… Gathered momentum on Day 2 [Sat], but fell flat on Day 3 [Sun], more so towards evening shows… Even its target audience – the multiplex crowd – didn’t embrace it wholeheartedly… Fri 2.50 cr, Sat 4 cr, Sun 4.20 cr. Total: ₹ 10.70 cr. #India biz”, shares Taran Adarsh.

Taran called the film’s performance ‘dull’. He noted that although the film gathered momentum on the second day of its release, it fell flat on Day 3. ‘Joker’ and ‘War’ both released on October 2 and have been unstoppable at the box office.

As per Box Office India, while War was a clear winner, minting Rs. 31 crore in its second weekend, even Joker made more money than ‘The Sky Is Pink’ in the last three days – Rs. 11.5 crore.

The latest figures take War’s collection to a total of Rs. 257 crore and Joker’s to Rs. 49 crore. Shonali Bose’s ‘The Sky Is Pink’ is based on the real-life story of Aisha Chaudhary and her parents, who fought their daughter’s rare medical condition called pulmonary fibrosis.

The film focuses on the love story of the parents (Priyanka and Farhan) spanning 25 years which is narrated by their teenage daughter – Aisha (Zaira). Aisha becomes a motivational speaker before passing away due to pulmonary fibrosis at a young age.

The Sky is Pink marks the Bollywood comeback of Priyanka after a pause of almost three years. It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. It got a standing ovation from the audience when it was screened at the Toronto Film Festival on September 13.