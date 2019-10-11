The much-anticipated film The Sky is Pink featuring Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf has released today. The film which recently made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival is going very well as it sounds quite promising.

The Sky is Pink is Shonali’s third film after critically acclaimed films Amu (starring Konkona Sensharma) and Margarita With a Straw (starring Kalki Koechlin). She said The Sky is Pink is another emotional film directed by her because she feels closest to such emotions having dealt with her son Ishaan’s death.

Netizens’ reaction to the film is now out and it is very much in favour of the film. Many of the fans shared their take on the film and therefore The Sky is Pink received massive praise and high five from the audience.

One of the users wrote, “Some films are more than just cinematic expressions. Many come as a lesson in which one has to live according to our circumstances…. #TheSkyIsPink is one such film. It encapsulates the true essence of life & death. Never given this rating, but this one deserves it!”

Another one said, “Go see #TheSkyIsPink and keep your ‘kerchief close .. it’s exceptionally touching, with a deeply life-affirming message. Heart-wrenching performances by @priyankachopra @FarOutAkhtar & @ZairaWasimmm.”

finished the writing. but I’m still with my sobbing mess. I absolutely loved movie. y’all better watch it. #theskyispink pic.twitter.com/Y2r57Wvj3Z — vish ♡ the sky is pink (@yasiruvismini_) October 11, 2019

Just saw #TheSkyIsPink and loved it .

The acting of @priyankachopra and others was great.

After a long time saw something romantic and of love 🥰😍

👍👍👍👩‍❤️‍👨👩‍❤️‍👨♥️♥️👌👌#TheSkyIsPink — Ashrita Das (@AshritaOffice) October 11, 2019

#TheSkyIsPink One Word review : Impressive What an amazing work by Shonali bose. The movie shows how to celebrate life even in the face of death! Brilliant performance by @priyankachopra & @FarOutAkhtar! The movie is just totally worth the watch. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ — Hussain Paul (@iamsrk2424) October 11, 2019

“EXCELLENT”!

Rating:4*/5*.

I cannot describe how i am feeling right now.This movie is full of emotion.All the characters performed well.Story is good & screenplay is well.Direction is excllent. So go & watch #TheSkyIsPink at your nearest theater.@priyankachopra @FarOutAkhtar pic.twitter.com/vrdnc50r1N — Shahir Khan (@ShahirK92333666) October 11, 2019

#TheSkyIsPinkReview #TheSkyIsPink Emotional,thought provoking & deep !There are moments where each & everyone could connect bcoz the story is all about us,our challenges,triumphs & losses.@priyankachopra @FarOutAkhtar words are not enough to describe your “moose and panda”acts👏🏽 — Riddhi Nair (@RiddhiNair) October 10, 2019