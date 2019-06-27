Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was his charming and witty self at the trailer launch of designer-turned-director Vikram Phadnis’s Marathi film Smile Please. Speaking during the event, Shah Rukh, who has not had much success with his movies lately, said there is no better movie in the world than the one that comes from the heart.

Sharing the stage with Vikram, Shah Rukh said he spoke to the designer about making action and comedy movies more, though he is not one to comment on whether the movie is good or not, judging by the success he has been having.

“…I asked Vikram, ‘Have you made a nice film or not?’ Not that I am someone who should be right now credited with making good films or not. But what the hell? If you work for so many years, you can be a bit patronising,” Shah Rukh quipped.

“I told him to make an action or comedy film and he said he made it from his heart. There is no better film in the world when it comes from the heart. I hope the film reaches to more people,” he added.

The 53-year-old actor believes everyone has a biographical side to them.

“There is a little bit of biographical writer, director and producer in all of us and so some parts of our life always get reflected in special films and I am sure Vikram has made an extremely special film,” he said of the designer whom he has known for 20 years.

Smile Please is the story a professional photographer, played by Mukta Barve and how her life turns around when someone enters her life.

