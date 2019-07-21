Sameera Reddy and Akshay Varde became proud parents for the second time in July 2019 as they were blessed with a baby girl. She keeps on sharing glimpses of her motherhood on Instagram. Earlier today, Sameera Reddy treated fans with an adorable picture of her son and shared a glimpse of her motherhood on Instagram. Earlier today, the actor treated fans with an adorable picture with her Hans and newborn.

Going by the actor’s latest post, it seems like elder brother Hans is fascinated with his little baby sister and stays by her side most of the time to protect her. Hans looks extremely cute as he watched her sister with that innocence. The smile on his face and his hand on her head are incredible while the little one in the cradle is fast asleep.

Sharing the picture, Sameera Reddy expressed her emotions and wrote: “Love at first sight. He is so fascinated with her, it’s too sweet. Sunday mornings!”

Check out the post here:



A few days ago, Sameera took to social media to share the baby girl’s picture on her arms.

Sameera tied the knot with businessman Akshay Varde in 2014 and welcomed their first (Hans) child in 2015.