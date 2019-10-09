Gauri Khan celebrated her 49th birthday on 8th October. Usually, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s celebrations only get bigger and better every year. However, this time they broke the norm and chose to be with her closed ones at her home.

According to the Mumbai Mirror report, Gauri Khan spent her birthday in her residence with husband and actor Shah Rukh and her youngest son AbRam. However, the coupe’s older children Suhana Khana and Aryan Khan could not make it to the celebration since they are not in the country right now. Shah Rukh’s bet friends from New Delhi Shalini and Sanjay Passi were present with the family on Gauri’s s birthday.

Yesterday evening also saw some of the birthday girl’s best friends and celebrities Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, Rima Jain, Nitasha Nanda who came over for an intimate dinner.

Furthermore, Gauri Khan was showered with wishes from her Bollywood friends and close ones. Karan Johar, Farah Khan to Madhuri Dixit, there were the few who wished the lady through their social media handles and expressed how special she is for them.

KJo even sent a lavish birthday hamper to the birthday girl which not only impressed her but also to her fans. The huge gift had so many extravagant flowers, cookies, birthday cake, cupcakes and gifts.

Take a look at the birthday present from Karan Johar:

Recently, Shah Rukh has revealed the trailer of the show ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’ by David Letterman which has already hosted Malala Yousafzai, Barack Obama and George Clooney. He wrote alongside the video, “The most fun I’ve had being interviewed. Thank u so much @Letterman for being so gracious and all happiness. U r a gentleman, sir ! Also @netflix & @NetflixIndia for having me over at NY.”