Best memories of our lives belong to childhood and we can’t trade them for anything in the whole wide world. It’s so beautiful when you are looking at a kid playing with his/her friends and you start recalling all the same moments from your own childhood. Probably something similar happened with actor Soha Ali Khan when she saw her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Taimur Ali Khan enjoying an ice-cone.

Soha took to social media on the occasion of Children’s Day to post a new photo of the two adorable kids in her family. It could easily pass off as the cutest picture of Taimur and Inaaya so far because it showed their innocence. The picture had Taimur licking the ice cone in his hand and Inaaya trying to taste it with her tongue out. Soha talked about the pure joy of tasting an ice cream as a kid and how it turns into memories for a lifetime. The caption on her post read, “The first lick of an ice-cream is one of the purest joys of childhood – even if that ice-cream isn’t yours or especially if that ice-cream isn’t yours !! #happychildrensday” (sic)

Both Taimur and Inaaya are two of the most adored kids in Bollywood. They bond well with each other and are often seen playing around and waving to the paparazzi. Pictures of them twinning in the same colour while watering their plants and feeding food to animals have gone viral in the past. What do you think about this latest cute picture of Taimur and Inaaya?