Soha Ali Khan has lately been sharing a lot of pictures of her little one Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. She is currently in London with her husband Kunal Kemmu. They recently flew to London and reunited with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. Earlier today, Soha shared an adorable picture of her munchkin Inaaya and husband Kunal on Instagram that will make your day.

In the photo, the father-daughter duo can be seen in chilling at a restaurant. Inaaya looked busy with her colouring until daddy Kunal interrupted for a pout. Inaaya, holding her crayons in both her hands, took a break from her artwork and pouted along with her daddy. Soha captured the adorable moment and shared it on Instagram. She captioned it, “Mirror image 💋 @khemster2 #poutpractice”.

Soha has flooded her Instagram with pictures of her London vacation. In one of the photos shared, Inaaya can be seen spending her Sunday relaxing in a park. In another, Inaaya reunites with her brother Taimur.

On the professional front, Kunal was last seen in Kalank with Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. He will next be seen in Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor.