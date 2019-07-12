While Shahid Kapoor is busking on the success of his recent release Kabir Singh, his wife Mira Rajput is busy sharing pictures of their kids Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor on Instagram.

Mira, an avid social media user, keeps treating fans with adorable pictures of her munchkins Misha and Zain. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a photo of her ‘babybear’ Zain aka Zizou. Sharing the still, she captioned it, ““You’ve got this Mama” 🌈 #babybear #zizou.” The innocent look on his face will surely melt your heart.

View this post on Instagram “You’ve got this Mama” 🌈 #babybear #zizou A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Jul 12, 2019 at 4:42am PDT

Earlier, Mira shared a photo with her daughter Misha where the mother-daughter duo can be seen twinning in traditional outfits.

View this post on Instagram Match 👯‍♀️ #tb A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Jul 8, 2019 at 9:51am PDT

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. On the occasion, Mira shared a picture with Shahid from their wedding day while Shahid took to his Instagram handle to share Mira’s first picture he saved on his phone. Mira captioned hers as “You make my world and me go round #happy4,” while Shahid captioned his post, “Her first picture I saved on my phone. And now almost every second picture has her in it. She is #life. I love you @mira.kapoor thank you for being you.”

Meanwhile, Shahid is busking on the success of his last release Kabir Singh. The film has crossed the Rs 200 crore club. Shahid, who has been applauded for his performance in the film, earlier shared a heartfelt note on Instagram thanking the audience for showering their love at the “most flawed character he has ever played”.

Kabir Singh garnered Rs 20.21 crore on day one, becoming the fourth biggest Hindi opener at the box office this year.