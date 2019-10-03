It’s Throwback Thursday for model-actor-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman! The Bajirao Mastaani actor has uploaded a 31-year-old picture of himself on social media. Sharing his old look, Milind,53, wrote: “1990…when I used to shave, wear suits and shoes..age 24.” In the picture, Milind is seen dressed in a suit and tie. On seeing Milind’s throwback picture, his fans went weak in knees and started praising him.

One user wrote: “You define that age is just a number.” Another one commented: “Oh my forever crush.” “How many times you will take my heart,” tweeted a user. But the best comment was posted by Milind’s wife Ankita Konwar. Reacting to Milind’s caption, Ankita wrote: “Then entered Ankita”.

Take a look at the picture:

Milind is not only into fitness, but he extensively travels to places with his wife Ankita Konwar. Recently, he took to Instagram where he can be seen hilariously dancing to Hakuna Matata after coming down from Uhuru Peak at Kilimanjaro. The guides and the porters are singing the song for Milind after he came down from the peak.

Milind was recently seen on the web show “Four More Shots Please”. He is best known as Captain Vyom and for appearing in Alisha Chinai’s video of “Made In India”.