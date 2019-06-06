Fans of Tollywood actors Dev and Jeet clashed outside Basusree cinema hall in Kolkata on Wednesday, June 5. The two Bengali films featuring the stars were released as Eid gifts to the fans of the popular stars. However, a few fans got involved in an open brawl outside the theatre.

Dev, who is also a Trinamool Congress member, is one of the most loved film stars of Tollywood. Jeet, too, shares an equally huge fan following. Their films were being screened at the same theatre. Jeet’s film titled Shesh Theke Shuru got screened prior to Dev’s film titled Kidnap. The first got over by 2: 30 pm and the second film was set for the showtime of 2: 40 pm. Now, while Jeet’s fans were coming out of the theatre, Dev’s fans were waiting outside to celebrate his film.

A few reports suggested that some fans poured milk on the posters and banners of Jeet’s film that eventually fell on Dev’s fan who got angry and that led to the brawl. However, several reports also state that a heated argument of words between the two group of fans led to the physical fight in which bricks were thrown at each other along with bottles and other things they could find around. As the fight became intense, the hall authorities called the police. Despite that, the fans continued to fight until a team from Bhawanipore police station arrived on the spot and dispersed the crowd.

Reacting on the issue, actor Dev expressed his disappointment. While talking to Zee group, he mentioned that the incident should not have happened and he doesn’t encourage such fans. He said if they want to show their enthusiasm for him, they should show it by watching his films inside a theatre not outside.