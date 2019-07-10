As India gears up to face childhood nostalgia in regional language with The Lion King movie’s dubbed versions releasing on July 19, Tamil actor Siddharth Suryanarayan has given a sneak-peek into the upcoming movie where he voices the character Simba. Sounding promising as the determined king of the jungle-to-be, Siddharth’s intriguing video has already set the ball of nostalgia in momentum as he shared the video on his Instagram handle.

Featuring 21st-century graphics in an attempt to amp the level of fandom, the video opens with Siddharth standing before the microphone and wearing a headset in a recording studio as he recreates the magic in Walt Disney’s production. Siddharth dropped the brief video on his social media handle and captioned it with hashtags that read, “#Simba #TheLionKing in #Tamil” (sic).

View this post on Instagram #Simba #TheLionKing in #Tamil A post shared by Siddharth (@worldofsiddharth) on Jul 8, 2019 at 10:43pm PDT

Earlier, Siddharth had shared his excitement on being roped in to voice Simba in the Tamil version and had tweeted, “It’s a huge honour to voice #Simba in #Tamil in #TheLionKing. It is that extra bit special because I’m the biggest fan of the genius @donaldglover. I hope I have managed at least a fraction of the magic that he has in the film. Thank you #Disney and @Jon_Favreau for this.” (sic)

In an interview earlier, the actor had stated, “I can never forget the first time I saw The Lion King on screen as well as on stage. I had an equally unforgettable experience speaking and singing in Tamil as Simba in the spectacular new version of this timeless classic. I can’t wait to see my new avatar in the cinema with my audience.”

The film is a live-action remake of the original 1994 animated film. The trailer has already taken the internet by storm and had clocked over five million views within a few hours of being dropped. The Lion King has an ensemble cast of Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, James Earl Jones, Beyonce, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Florence Kasumba, Eric Andre, John Kani who have voiced different characters from the film.

Helmed by Jon Favreau and produced by Walt Disney Pictures, the film is slated to hit theatres on July 19, 2019.