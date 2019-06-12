Hollywood actor Tom Hanks, who is well known for his comedic and dramatic roles, has revealed that he finds upcoming computer-animated comedy film Toy Story 4 to be as profound as the previous installments.

The Forrest Gump star has been the voice of character Sheriff Woody for 24 years, and he says that each film in the series has taken Woody to surprising new places.

“The Toy Story films accomplish what timeless classics aim for. They are full of innocent characters who face an endless trail of adventures. We all know the likes of Woody, Buzz, Bo Peep and Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, and we wonder who we would be…if we were toys,” Hanks said in a statement.

“We’ve been through profound examinations of community, of family, of growing older and finding new purpose. And this one ends up being just as profound and new as the previous movies. They’re all toys. As long as they don’t break, they can live forever,” he added.

Toy Story 4 welcomes both veteran and new voices, including Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Annie Potts as Bo Peep, Tony Hale as Forky, Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as Ducky and Bunny, Madeleine McGraw as Bonnie, Christina Hendricks as Gabby Gabby, Keanu Reeves as Duke Caboom, Ally Maki as Giggle McDimples and Joan Cusack as Jessie.

Directed by Josh Cooley, the Disney and Pixar animated project will release in India on June 21.

With Inputs From IANS