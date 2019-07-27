Farhan Akhtar recently wrapped up the shooting of The Sky is Pink and is currently preparing for Toofan be seen playing the role of a sportsperson. The actor keeps sharing his boxing practice videos on Instagram and recently he treated his fans with an intense workout video that will definitely blow your mind.

Farhan has been working really hard for his role and his Instagram videos say it all. Sharing the video on Instagram, he captioned it, “And just when you think the 2 hour session is over, they make you sign out with this..” Farhan’s girlfriend Shibani Dandekar was surprised to see her beau do such intense workout. She commented on the video and wrote, “holy crap!!”.

Earlier today, Farhan shared a romantic picture of himself with Shibani chilling in the pool on Instagram and captioned it, “At, by and on your side..”

Director Omprakash shared his excitement on Toofan and told PTI, “I am most excited for the film. I can’t talk much because we haven’t even started shooting. We are planning to go on the floors by the end of the year. Both Farhan and I are getting to work with each other after six years. We have always been bouncing ideas off each other.”

Meanwhile, Farhan will next be seen in The Sky is Pink with Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim. In an earlier interview with Times Now, Farhan shared his experience on working with Priyanka and said that nothing has changed. He said, “Nothing has changed since the time when we were working together on Don (2006). I don’t think she ever felt I was the producer. We were friends. When working on The Sky is Pink, it’s the same feeling, that we are friends who are teaming up”.

The team of The Sky is Pink recently wrapped up the shooting. Earlier, Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram to share a picture with Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim, and the entire team and wrote, “Film wraps are happiest when they end on a song”.