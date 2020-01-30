Coming as the sweetest surprise this Thursday morning is the news of another movie landing in Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan‘s kitty, Anand L Rai-directorial Atrangi Re which will also feature actors Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. While the music will be of maestro AR Rahman, the script of the Valentine’s Day 2021 release has been penned by Himanshu Sharma.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara dropped the news which immediately set fans of the lead stars on a frenzy. Featuring her in a bright yellow Indian suit, accessorised with heavy gold jhumkis, the pictures showed Sara being pecked on the cheeks by both the male co-stars. Another picture showed Akshay and Sara pampering Dhanush and it is as mushy as it could get. Sara elaborated in the caption, “I can’t believe my luck My next film : ATRANGI RE Blessed to be working with @aanandlrai sir In an @arrahman musical And so thankful to have @akshaykumar sir join hands with the extremely talented and incredibly humble @dhanushkraja and myself Presented by @itsbhushankumar’s @TSeries, @cypplofficial & #capeofgoodfilms And written by Himanshu Sharma Sir CANNOT WAIT TO START And cannot wait to come Again, on Valentine’s Day 14th February 2021‼ (sic).”

On sharing the screenspace with Sara and Dhanush, Akshay shared with Bombay Times, “My combination with Sara and Dhanush truly makes it true to its title — Atrangi! And I know that Aanand, in his special and simple way of storytelling, will only add magic to it. As I said, my heart just couldn’t let this one go.”

The Bollywood Khiladi will feature in a special role as per the makers. Sharing his excitement on adding another movie to his kitty, Akshay gushed, “I am thrilled to be working with Aanand L Rai, as I have always admired the way he has showcased his stories. When he narrated the film to me, I said ‘yes’ within 10 minutes. It is a challenging character to play, but at the same time, it is such a special role that my heart just couldn’t say ‘no’ to it. I will remember it for the rest of my life.”