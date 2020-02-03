The makers of Baaghi 3 have released the first poster of the film. Starring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in important roles, the film is directed by Ahmed Khan. As revealed in the poster, Tiger’s character – Ronnie is ‘up against a nation’ this time. The poster shows a giant military tank, helicopters and destruction all around. It shows a shirtless Ronnie holding a gun in one hand while looking away from the camera.

Tiger took to social media to share the poster of the film. He announced that ‘Ronnie is back’ in the caption of his post. The Instagram post read, “Against his strongest enemy, His greatest battle, Up against a nation, RONNIE is back! 💪🏻 #Baaghi3 trailer out on 6th Feb, Thursday. #sajidnadiadwala .” (sic)

Baaghi 3 features Tiger in his much-loved character and has Shraddha as his love interest. The latter returns to be a part of the franchise after the second film in which Disha Patani was seen as Tiger’s love interest. Ankita, who was last seen in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, plays the role of Shraddha’s sister in the film while Riteish essays the role of Tiger’s brother.

In a surprise casting, the makers also roped in Tiger’s real-life father – Jackie Shroff in the role of the actor’s reel-life father in Baaghi 3. A video of the father-son duo from the sets of the film recently went viral in which Jackie was seen addressing the crew while expressing that he loved to be a part of the film. Baaghi 3 is written by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It’s set for release on March 6.