Was that our hearts falling right into our stomach or our jaws dropping to the floor at Aditya Roy Kapur‘s sizzling hot still from Malang. While we try to figure out the source of that (not so) loud ‘thud’, the Bollywood hunk’s sexy picture breaks the Internet quite literally.

Raising the temperatures across social media platforms currently is the Malang star’s sultry shirtless look from the title track. Featuring him in the backdrop of a beach fest, Aditya can be seen looking at a distance, donning only a pair of black kepri joggers and wristbands. Sporting a tattoo on the other forearm, Aditya’s stubble, six-pack-abs and curly hair all make for a drool-worthy picture which surely stole fans’ hearts.

The much-awaited title track of Mohit Suri-directorial Malang, starring actors Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur, is finally out and has sizzled up the Internet ever since. Featuring high-octane romance between the lead pair, the song preps one to “fall in love and unleash the madness within.” If reports are to be believed, Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen in two different characters in different age lines.

Talking to a leading news agency earlier, Aditya shared, "Yes, I'm having a pretty big body transformation that I'm supposed to undergo in the next month or two. I have just about started my work on that. I have to put on some muscles." The 33-year-old actor had revealed to an online entertainment portal, "I have to gain somewhere around 10-11 kilos for the next schedule." Talking about his character in the film, Aditya said, "I'm over the moon because I'm getting to play an action hero for the first time."

The makers had recently dropped the trailer of Malang featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in important roles. A Mohit Suri directorial, the film is the story of murder, madness and mysteries combined together in the background of romance, adventure sports, revenge and some gritty characters. As revealed in the trailer, all four main characters in the movie are blood-thirsty people who like to kill others. Malang hits the screens on February 7.